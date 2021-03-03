BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 3 March 2021
Irish runner McElhinney out of European Indoors following Covid positive

Cork’s McElhinney was due to compete in the men’s 3000m in Poland.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 2:56 PM
328 Views
https://the42.ie/5370871
Disappointment: Darragh McElhinney will not compete in Poland this week (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
IRISH RUNNER DARRAGH McElhinney has been ruled out of the European Indoor Championships after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Glengarriff youngster was slated to compete in the men’s 3000m which gets underway in Torun, Poland on Saturday morning.

“Unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the European Championships after getting a ‘weak positive’ Covid test,” McElhinney confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Despite several negative tests either side of this one, protocol is protocol so I will have to sit this one out.

“Best of luck to all the Irish athletes competing.”

A statement from Athletics Ireland said: “For medical reasons, Darragh McElhinney has withdrawn from the Irish team set to compete at the European Indoor Championships in Torun (March 4th – 7th).

“Darragh is disappointed not be lining up in Poland on the back of his fantastic early season form, but he is now focusing his attention on preparing for the upcoming outdoor season.”

Action begins in Torun on Thursday evening with Michelle Finn lining up in the first round of the women’s 3000m and Andrew Coscoran, Paul Robinson, and Luke McCann in the first round of the men’s 1500m.

