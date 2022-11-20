McElhinney and Healy claim national cross-country titles in Donegal

Darragh McElhinney claimed his first senior cross-country title on Sunday. Source: Ben McShane/SPORTSFILE

DARRAGH MCELHINNEY WAS crowned men’s senior cross-country champion for the first time as he took home the title in Rosapenna, Donegal on Sunday.

The Cork runner went shoulder-to-shoulder with defending champion Hiko Tonosa as the two pulled clear of the rest of the chasing pack inside the final kilometre.

And it was McElhinney who had a little bit more left in the legs as he crossed the line to win in 29:59, four seconds ahead of Tonosa (30:03).

Peter Lynch was third (30:06), taking the final podium place ahead of Efrem Gidey (30:10).

Healy, left, outran Mageean to win the women's title. Source: Ben McShane/SPORTSFILE

In the women’s race, Sarah Healy also claimed her first national title, making it a UCD double alongside McElhinney’s success.

Healy (27:05) was able to put daylight between herself and Ciara Mageean (27:20) in the race’s closing stages and won by a 15-second margin at the line.

Last year’s winner Michelle Finn (27:25) finished third.