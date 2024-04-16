Advertisement
Darragh Murray. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tackle Laws

Connacht's Darragh Murray cited for tackle during loss to Benetton

Lock is alleged to have tackled Ignacio Mendy in a dangerous manner.
4.31pm, 16 Apr 2024
DARRAGH MURRAY, the Connacht second row, has been cited for a tackle he made during his side’s Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to Benetton on Sunday. 

The EPCR has received a complaint, with Murray alleged to have tackled Benetton wing Ignacio Mendy in a dangerous manner. The incident happened in the fifth minute of the game. 

The complaint was made by the match citing commissioner, John Byett. It relates to ‘Law 9.13’ which states that “a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously”. 

The law carries the following sanction entry points – low end: two weeks; mid-range: six weeks; top end: 10 to 52 weeks. 

The case will be heard by an independent judicial officer, Gareth Graham, “as soon as practicable”. 

Ronan Early
