Former Down and Kilcoo captain forced to retire from football at 28

O'Hanlon in his last campaign with Down in 2017.

O'Hanlon in his last campaign with Down in 2017.

DOWN AND KILCOO defender Darragh O’Hanlon has announced his retirement from Gaelic football at the age of 28 due to persistent injuries.

O’Hanlon skippered Down on their run to the 2017 Ulster final and captained Kilcoo to their county title wins in 2016 and 2017. The physical half-back was adept at linking defence with attack, and was also a confident free-taker.

He spent the best part of four years battling a succession of debilitating back and knee injuries.

He underwent spinal surgery in 2019 to repair a complicated back injury that had plagued him for a year. Days ahead of his comeback 13 months later he tore his cruciate five minutes into a training session, ruling him out for another year.

O’Hanlon was sidelined for Kilcoo’s Ulster title win in 2019 and their run to that season’s All-Ireland final, which they lost to Corofin after extra-time.

In August 2020 he made his first appearance for Kilcoo in three years, but his progress was hindered by another serious knee injury this year.

In an emotional Instagram post, O’Hanlon said playing on was no longer an option.

“Unfortunately I have been forced to hang the boots up for good at the age of 28 as the body can no longer take much more. In the last three or four seasons I have gone through spinal surgery and two serious knee surgeries.

“In the last few days I have had a brace fitted to wear most of the day to tide over until we get married in April and after that I am due to get major knee surgery.

“As much as football means to me in this life it’s emotionally and physically tough to let go especially when it has been a massive part of my life since a very young age. Watching Kilcoo especially do so well I think what could have been but that’s life and not everything ends in a fairytale.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

He added, “One piece of advice I would like to offer and plead to anyone who may be thinking of retiring or throwing the head up and forgetting about their sport whether it be football, hurling, camogie, tennis whatever.

“Please, please for as long as you are healthy and able please keep turning up because tomorrow is never promised and you’re retired a very long time.”