Dublin: 9°C Monday 2 November 2020
Darren Clarke claims first tournament win since 2011 Open title

Clarke won his first event on the PGA Champions Tour over the weekend, finishing ahead of a stellar pack.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Nov 2020, 9:58 AM
58 minutes ago 2,201 Views 2 Comments
File photo of Darren Clarke.
Image: PA
Image: PA

DARREN CLAKE THIS weekend won his first tournament since the 2011 Open Championship with victory on the PGA Champions Tour. 

Clarke won the TimberTech Championship in Florida by a single shot, ahead of second-placed Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer. Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez was a shot further back in fourth place.

The Irishman birdied the par-five 18th to close with a final round of four-under 68, enough to pip Furyk and Langer to the title.

This is Clarke’s first win on the Champions Tour, a senior tour open to players over the age of 50. 

The42 Team

