Darren Clarke claims first tournament win since 2011 Open title

DARREN CLAKE THIS weekend won his first tournament since the 2011 Open Championship with victory on the PGA Champions Tour.

Clarke won the TimberTech Championship in Florida by a single shot, ahead of second-placed Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer. Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez was a shot further back in fourth place.

The Irishman birdied the par-five 18th to close with a final round of four-under 68, enough to pip Furyk and Langer to the title.

This is Clarke’s first win on the Champions Tour, a senior tour open to players over the age of 50.

