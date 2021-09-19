Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 19 September 2021
Advertisement

Darren Clarke rolls in the putts and rolls back the years to win on PGA Champions Tour

The 53-year-old Ulsterman won the Sanford International

By Garry Doyle Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 10:38 PM
47 minutes ago 2,076 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5553143
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DARREN CLARKE REMINDED everyone of his class in Sioux Falls this evening when he won the Sanford International on the PGA Champions tour.

The Tyrone man’s final round of 65 saw him climb the leaderboard in stunning fashion. Starting four shots behind overnight leader, KJ Choi, Clarke opened his round with a bogey on the first. There was still little sign of what was to come in the closing seven holes even after he birdied the par 5 fourth and the par 3 sixth.

Clarke, however, is capable of hitting hot streaks and so it proved on the inward nine. Birdies on 12, 14 and 16 left him in with a shout of glory. He then had to birdie 18 to force a play-off and he managed to do so, leaving him with a five-under 65 for his round, in a play off with Choi and Steve Fleisch.

Clarke then won the tournament on the second play-off hole with a birdie 3 at the 18th.

He ranked first throughout the week for the number of birdies – 19 – that he posted and was also first for sand saves, longest drive and birdies per round. This is his third victory on the Champions tour.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie