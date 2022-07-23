Clarke and Broadhurst lead The Senior Open ahead of final round

DARREN CLARKE REMAINS top of the leaderboard at The Senior Open, but he’s been joined by England’s Paul Broadhurst.

The pair both sit on nine-under par after today’s third round at Gleneagles, one clear of the chasing pack.

Clarke – who carded a 65 and 67 across his first two rounds – shot a one-under-par 69 on day three, which included three birdies and two bogeys.

Broadhurst is also nine-under thanks to a brilliant four-under-par 66, shooting six birdies and two bogeys.

Australia’s Steven Alker and Jerry Kelly of the USA both trail the pair by one shot.

Padraig Harrington remains in the mix heading into the final round, a one-under-par 69 leaving him on six-under.

Paul McGinley also shot a 69 and is one-over.

