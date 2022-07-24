Membership : Access or Sign Up
Darren Clarke edges out Padraig Harrington to take The Senior Open

A final round one-under par 69 was enough for Clarke to take the victory.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 8:56 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

DARREN CLARKE HAS claimed victory at The Senior Open at Gleneagles. 

The Dungannon man finished on 10-under par to edge out Padraig Harrington by one shot.

A final round 69 was enough for Clarke to take the victory and avoid play-off against Harrington.

He joined Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson as the sole golfers to win both The Open and Senior Open.

More to follow…

