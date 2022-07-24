Darren Clarke edges out Padraig Harrington to take The Senior Open

DARREN CLARKE HAS claimed victory at The Senior Open at Gleneagles.
The Dungannon man finished on 10-under par to edge out Padraig Harrington by one shot.
A final round 69 was enough for Clarke to take the victory and avoid play-off against Harrington.
He joined Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson as the sole golfers to win both The Open and Senior Open.
More to follow…
