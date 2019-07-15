This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clarke: 'Portrush hosting The Open is a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come'

After being awarded the honour of hitting the opening tee shot, Clarke spoke about what Royal Portrush hosting the Major means to him.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Jul 2019, 5:59 PM
50 minutes ago 1,098 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4725905
Darren Clarke addressing the media at Royal Portrush.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Darren Clarke addressing the media at Royal Portrush.
Darren Clarke addressing the media at Royal Portrush.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DARREN CLARKE SAYS Royal Portrush hosting The Open is a sign of the “incredible journey” everyone in Northern Ireland has come through, as hosting the tournament previously seemed “beyond the realms of possibility”.

Golf’s oldest Major is back at Portrush for the first time in 68 years and 2011 champion Clarke believes it represents a marquee moment following the Northern Ireland conflict.

Clarke recently revealed he was almost a victim of the violence while working at a bar in 1986, with the establishment evacuated before a car bomb went off outside the venue.

“It was a job that I had setting up a bar and there was a bomb behind it. We got a bomb scare. And everybody out — I was in there from six o’clock. The club opened at 8.30,” he said. 

“I’d been setting up one of the bars. The bomb scare was at 8.30, everybody out, bomb went off at 9.00 and the place was flattened.

“That was life in Northern Ireland. Bombs were going off quite frequently. And a lot of people, unfortunately, paid a heavy penalty for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But that was our life back there at that stage.

“You think about it at that stage, with everything that was going on, whether we were ever going to have a tournament such as this. It was beyond the realms of possibility. It was just never going to happen. 

“So, to get to the point where you guys [the media] are all sitting here doing this has been an incredible journey for what we’ve all come through.”

Jordan Spieth Jordan Spieth at Royal Portrush on Monday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It will be a particularly poignant moment for Clarke on Thursday when he has the honour of hitting the opening tee shot at the 148th Open.

“Will there be tears? No. I’ll just be very proud that we have it back here in Northern Ireland,” Clarke added. 

“It goes without saying, it’s a huge thing to have it [The Open] back here in Northern Ireland again.”

The benefit of local knowledge has been something Clarke’s peers have been keen to tap into and he has been only too happy to share his wisdom, though that fierce competitive nature still exists within him.

“Yeah, of course I want to beat them,” Clarke said. “But at the same time, they’re all good guys, I like them all. I’ve been giving them whatever information that they wanted and a little bit more.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie