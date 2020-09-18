Dublin defender Darren Daly announces retirement from inter-county football

Darren Daly celebrates with his son Odhrán after Dublin's win against Tyrone in the 2018 All-Ireland final.

DARREN DALY’S LONG association with the Dublin senior football team has come to an end after he announced his retirement from the inter-county game this afternoon.

The popular defender was a member of the panel for 12 years, during which he collected seven senior All-Ireland medals amid a period of unprecedented success for the Dubs.

Daly, from the Fingal Ravens club, was introduced as a substitute during the All-Ireland final wins of 2013, ’15, ’16 (draw and replay) and ’18.

In a statement, the 33-year-old said: “I’ve tried to push the body one more time but unfortunately it’s not to be. With a number of recurring injuries over the past few months, it’s now the right time for me to step away.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank my family, and particularly my wife Sarah who sacrificed more than anyone to allow me to compete at this level year after year. I’m extremely grateful to have got the opportunity over the years to share some very special moments with my three kids Tadhg, Caolán and Odhrán.

“In particular I’d like to thank my team-mates. I am extremely lucky to have been part of such a successful team. I’m grateful to have learned so much from being with them, made so many friends for life, and have some of the best memories imaginable.

“I’d like to thank the managers, selectors, coaches and physios who guided and pushed me along the way. Thank you to the dedicated supporters who always created that unique atmosphere, and were there when we needed them. Finally, I’d like to thank my club Fingal Ravens for their support and encouragement over the years.”