BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 18 September 2020
Advertisement

Dublin defender Darren Daly announces retirement from inter-county football

‘I’ve tried to push the body one more time but unfortunately it’s not to be,’ the 33-year-old said.

By Paul Dollery Friday 18 Sep 2020, 4:51 PM
19 minutes ago 516 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5208678
Darren Daly celebrates with his son Odhrán after Dublin's win against Tyrone in the 2018 All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Darren Daly celebrates with his son Odhrán after Dublin's win against Tyrone in the 2018 All-Ireland final.
Darren Daly celebrates with his son Odhrán after Dublin's win against Tyrone in the 2018 All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DARREN DALY’S LONG association with the Dublin senior football team has come to an end after he announced his retirement from the inter-county game this afternoon.

The popular defender was a member of the panel for 12 years, during which he collected seven senior All-Ireland medals amid a period of unprecedented success for the Dubs.

Daly, from the Fingal Ravens club, was introduced as a substitute during the All-Ireland final wins of 2013, ’15, ’16 (draw and replay) and ’18.

In a statement, the 33-year-old said: “I’ve tried to push the body one more time but unfortunately it’s not to be. With a number of recurring injuries over the past few months, it’s now the right time for me to step away.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank my family, and particularly my wife Sarah who sacrificed more than anyone to allow me to compete at this level year after year. I’m extremely grateful to have got the opportunity over the years to share some very special moments with my three kids Tadhg, Caolán and Odhrán.

“In particular I’d like to thank my team-mates. I am extremely lucky to have been part of such a successful team. I’m grateful to have learned so much from being with them, made so many friends for life, and have some of the best memories imaginable.

“I’d like to thank the managers, selectors, coaches and physios who guided and pushed me along the way. Thank you to the dedicated supporters who always created that unique atmosphere, and were there when we needed them. Finally, I’d like to thank my club Fingal Ravens for their support and encouragement over the years.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie