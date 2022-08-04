Membership : Access or Sign Up
Darren Gleeson given new two-year term as Antrim hurling manager

The former Tipperary goalkeeper had been linked with other jobs.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 1:33 PM
Darren Gleeson.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Darren Gleeson.
Darren Gleeson.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DARREN GLEESON HAS been handed a new two-year term to stay on as Antrim hurling manager. 

A two-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper with Tipperary, Gleeson was appointed in September 2019. 

Despite being recently linked with other vacancies, it has been confirmed today that the 41-year-old will remain on as Saffrons boss.

“Antrim County Board are delighted to announce that Darren Gleeson has been confirmed as our Senior Hurling Manager on a two year term with an option for a third year,” a short statement reads.

“Darren and his team have made fantastic strides in his current term, and we look forward to playing in Division 1 of the Hurling league and in the Leinster Championship in 2023.”

