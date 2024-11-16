Darren Gleeson resigns as Laois hurling manager due to cancer diagnosis

DARREN GLEESON IS stepping down as manager of the Laois hurlers due to a cancer diagnosis.

The Tipperary man, 43, was appointed to the role in August but has today announced his resignation to focus on his treatment and recovery.

“I regret to announce that I am stepping down as Laois Senior Hurling manager to undergo treatment for cancer,” Gleeson said in a statement this evening.

Statement from Darren Gleeson & Laois GAA pic.twitter.com/1KZjRpGq5N — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) November 16, 2024

“The cancer was diagnosed following a recent accident in which my upper arm was broken unexpectedly.

“It is essential, based on the medical advice I have received, that I focus fully in the months ahead on my treatment and recovery.

“Unfortunately, it is therefore not possible to continue the busy and responsible role of being an inter-county manager.

“I was very honoured to be appointed Laois senior hurling manager.

“Having put extensive plans in place, I was really looking forward to the year ahead working with a very talented and ambitious group of players

“This is a challenging and difficult time for my family and me, but we are determined and optimistic about the road ahead.

“We are fortunate to enjoy great support from our families, friends and local community in Portroe.

“I won’t be making any further public comment and hope that everybody understands our need for privacy at this time.”

Laois GAA wished Gleeson well on “the challenging journey ahead”.

“Laois GAA wish to acknowledge the huge amount of work and enthusiasm Darren has brought to the role in appointing a back room team and forming a Senior Hurling panel for 2025 season since his appointment,” Laois GAA said in a statement.

“Our prayers and best wishes are with him and his family at this time.”