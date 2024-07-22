Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Darren Gleeson. Bryan Keane/INPHO
saffrons

Darren Gleeson steps down as Antrim manager

The former Tipperary goalkeeper led the county’s senior hurlers to two Joe McDonagh Cups and a League Division Two title.
12.43pm, 22 Jul 2024
85
0

DARREN GLEESON HAS stepped down as manager of the Antrim senior hurlers after five years in charge.

The former Tipperary goalkeeper joined Antrim in 2019, lifting the county to Division One status and winning the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2020 and 2022, as well as claiming a National League Division Two title in 2020.

“This morning my tenure as Antrim Senior Hurling Manager has come to an end,” Gleeson said.

“It is a position that I have held with the upmost pride since the Autumn of 2019. When I first made the journey in the Spring of 2018 to help with a few sessions, little did I think that I would still be there in 2024.”

This season, Antrim preserved their All-Ireland SHC status with wins over Wexford and Carlow in the Leinster SHC, while losing to Kilkenny, Dublin and Galway.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie