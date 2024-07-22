Darren Gleeson steps down as Antrim manager

DARREN GLEESON HAS stepped down as manager of the Antrim senior hurlers after five years in charge.

The former Tipperary goalkeeper joined Antrim in 2019, lifting the county to Division One status and winning the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2020 and 2022, as well as claiming a National League Division Two title in 2020.

“This morning my tenure as Antrim Senior Hurling Manager has come to an end,” Gleeson said.

“It is a position that I have held with the upmost pride since the Autumn of 2019. When I first made the journey in the Spring of 2018 to help with a few sessions, little did I think that I would still be there in 2024.”

This season, Antrim preserved their All-Ireland SHC status with wins over Wexford and Carlow in the Leinster SHC, while losing to Kilkenny, Dublin and Galway.