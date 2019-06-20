8-week ban upheld for Monaghan player after incident as maor uisce in Fermanagh game

MONAGHAN FOOTBALLER DARREN Hughes has had his eight-week ban upheld for an incident in their All-Ireland first round qualifier against Fermanagh.

The game on Sunday 9 June saw Monaghan run out 1-10 to 1-6 winners in Clones and they now face a Round 2 clash with Armagh on Saturday night at the St Tiernach’s Park venue.

Hughes, who continues to be sidelined from playing due to a broken ankle sustained in a match with his club Scotstown, was on the sideline during the match and became involved as an altercation developed on the pitch between opposing players.

The incident was noted by Laois referee Maurice Deegan with an eight-week suspension handed out to Hughes on the grounds of ‘any type of physical interference with an opposing player’ while acting as a maor uisce.

Hughes requested a hearing which took place last night and the CHC found the alleged infraction proven. The experienced Monaghan player now has the option of appealing the decision to the CAC.

An altercation developed between Monaghan and Fermanagh players in Clones. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Meanwhile Down hurler Ruairí McCrickard is set to miss their Christy Ring Cup final against Meath on Saturday in Croke Park after his one-match ban was also upheld last night by the CHC.

McCrickard had been sanctioned for ‘behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent, including deliberately pulling on or taking hold of a faceguard or any part of an opponent’s helmet’.

That incident took place in Inniskeen earlier this month in their Christy Ring Cup clash with Roscommon.

