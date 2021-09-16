Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 16 September 2021
Advertisement

Cobh Ramblers appoint Murphy as permanent manager

The former U19s boss took charge on an interim basis in July.

By The42 Team Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 12:53 PM
26 minutes ago 570 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5550629
St Colman's Park.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
St Colman's Park.
St Colman's Park.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE handed the first-team manager’s job to Darren Murphy on a permanent basis. 

Previously in charge of the club’s U19s, the former Ramblers player  — who also had spells at Stevenage, Port Vale and Cork City — came in as interim boss in July following the departure of Stuart Ashton. 

After a bright start, the First Division club are on a run of five defeats in all competitions — including an FAI Cup exit to Leinster Senior League outfit Maynooth University Town. 

However, they have shown faith in Murphy by offering a two-year deal. 

“We believe Darren to be an innovative, highly methodical, ambitious young manager,” Ramblers’ statement reads. “We are confident that results will in time better reflect all of the improvements that Darren and his backroom team are making behind the scenes.”

Murphy added: “I really appreciate the club showing their faith in me and my team. We’re all happy to continue on after our spell so far.

We came in to help the club and the players. That’s our goal and we’ll continue with that. We’re going to continue on that good work and bring Cobh Ramblers to the next level. The club are more than supportive of us off the pitch and long may that continue.

“It’s been a tough season. That brings on the will to improve and have a better season next year. It takes time. We will keep continuing to help these players succeed. We want this club to succeed, and we’ll give it our all, at every training session, at every match. This is football.

‘Once the club is going in the right direction then that’s the main goal.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie