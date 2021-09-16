Cobh Ramblers appoint Murphy as permanent manager

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE handed the first-team manager’s job to Darren Murphy on a permanent basis.

Previously in charge of the club’s U19s, the former Ramblers player — who also had spells at Stevenage, Port Vale and Cork City — came in as interim boss in July following the departure of Stuart Ashton.

After a bright start, the First Division club are on a run of five defeats in all competitions — including an FAI Cup exit to Leinster Senior League outfit Maynooth University Town.

However, they have shown faith in Murphy by offering a two-year deal.

“We believe Darren to be an innovative, highly methodical, ambitious young manager,” Ramblers’ statement reads. “We are confident that results will in time better reflect all of the improvements that Darren and his backroom team are making behind the scenes.”

Murphy added: “I really appreciate the club showing their faith in me and my team. We’re all happy to continue on after our spell so far.

We came in to help the club and the players. That’s our goal and we’ll continue with that. We’re going to continue on that good work and bring Cobh Ramblers to the next level. The club are more than supportive of us off the pitch and long may that continue.

“It’s been a tough season. That brings on the will to improve and have a better season next year. It takes time. We will keep continuing to help these players succeed. We want this club to succeed, and we’ll give it our all, at every training session, at every match. This is football.

‘Once the club is going in the right direction then that’s the main goal.”

