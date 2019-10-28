Randolph 'hopeful' of overcoming injury in time for Denmark decider

IRISH GOALKEEPER DARREN Randolph is “hopeful” of overcoming a thigh strain in time for Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark next month.

Randolph has missed Middlesbrough’s last two league games with a thigh strain, with manager Jonathan Woodgate admitting that he didn’t know whether the goalkeeper would be fit for the winner-takes-all clash at the Aviva Stadium on 18 November.

A slightly more optimistic prognosis has been delivered by Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, however.

“Darren is hopeful at this point in time that he will be fit to report in with the rest of the squad on the Sunday ahead of the New Zealand game”, McCarthy told the FAI having spoken to his goalkeeper.

“The Denmark match is three weeks away still and Darren is confident that he has enough time on his side to get over the injury and play for us in the game that can get us to the Euros.”

McCarthy is also unworried about the fitness of Glenn Whelan and Shane Duffy, both of whom missed games for their clubs at the weekend.

“Glenn was left out of the Livingston game to rest him with Hearts playing so many games at present while I spoke to Shane and he missed the Everton game as a precaution.

“He got a kick on his calf in training and they felt it was better not to take a chance on involving him for that one but he says he will be fine for us.”

McCarthy will name a provisional squad tomorrow afternoon, with a friendly at home to New Zealand slated for the Thursday before Monday’s qualifier against the Danes.

Spurs and Irish U21 striker Troy Parrott looks set to be included in that squad, and McCarthy says that teenagers Parrott and Aaron Connolly are in contention to start the friendly clash.

“Aaron did really well again for Brighton in a striker role [against Everton],” said McCarthy. “It was the sort of game where he didn’t get a lot of the ball but everything that he did do was very good and he won the penalty for their second goal just before he went off by getting right in behind the defender.

“Like Aaron, Troy Parrott has a real chance of starting against New Zealand and like everyone else in Ireland, I am looking forward to seeing him working with the senior squad and playing at this level.”

Having been scouted more than a week ago, QPR’s Ryan Manning looks set to be named in the squad, and he will be scouted again in tonight’s Championship clash with Brentford.

Ireland must beat Denmark next month to qualify for Euro 2020 via the traditional route. Should they fail to do that, they will almost certainly have the safety net of the Uefa Nations League play-offs. Potential opponents in those games are unclear, but Ireland will need to win two, one-legged games to qualify.