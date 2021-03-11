More problems for Stephen Kenny as Darren Randolph ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

STEPHEN KENNY’S INJURY woes are deepening as he faces a potential selection crisis at goalkeeper for this month’s World Cup qualifiers with Serbia and Luxembourg.

Speaking during a Q and A session with Irish supporters, Kenny confirmed Darren Randolph is definitely out of the qualifiers with hip and knee injuries, complaints which have kept him out of recent West Ham squads.

The opening game against Serbia will be the first competitive game Randolph will miss for Ireland since he took over from Shay Given at half-time in the 2015 win against Germany.

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher – who would be in line for a senior competitive debut if available – is also doubt for the games with a stomach muscle injury. He is due to return to training next week, with Kenny set to name his squad for the games – along with the friendly game against Qatar – this day week.

Veteran ‘keeper Keiren Westwood – yet to be called up under Kenny – is injured too, with U21 goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is in line for a senior call-up.

The Irish boss is already without John Egan, James McCarthy, and James McClean for the games.

He also confirmed David McGoldrick is not returning to the Irish fold, with the recent excitement surrounding the restoration of ‘Ireland’ to his Instagram details a result of a reset to old settings in the aftermath of a hack, rather than a sign he is about to reverse his retirement decision. Kenny also said personal reasons played a part in McGoldrick’s decision to bring his international career to and end.

Kenny also told supporters that Coventry midfielder Callum O’Hare is not eligible for a switch of allegiance to the Republic of Ireland, as speculation had indicated.