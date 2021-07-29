Membership : Access or Sign Up
More competition for Randolph as West Ham sign PSG goalkeeper on loan

Alphonse Areola has been signed ahead of the Hammers’ added European commitments.

Darren Randolph.
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRISH INTERNATIONAL DARREN Randolph faces further competition at West Ham United as the club have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. 

The 28-year-old France international’s deal will see him stay with the Hammers on an initial season-long move but with the option to make his switch permanent after the end of the campaign.

Randolph has hitherto been second-choice goalkeeper at West Ham, behind Lukasz Fabianksi in the pecking order in the pecking order. 

Areola spent last season with fellow London club Fulham.

As well as their domestic commitments, West Ham will be playing in the Europa League next season.

“Alphonse is an experienced and talented goalkeeper who has played at the highest level and performed very well in the Premier League last season,” said West Ham manager David Moyes.

“As we prepare for a very busy schedule, he will provide fantastic competition for the goalkeepers already at the club.”

 © – AFP, 2021, with reporting by Gavin Cooney

