David Moyes rules out loan exit for Darren Randolph

DAVID MOYES SAY West Ham have no intention of allowing Darren Randolph leave the club on loan, amid speculation linking the Irish goalkeeper with a temporary move to Aston Villa.

TalkSPORT reported earlier this week that Randolph was set to swap West Ham for Villa, having slipped to third choice at the London Stadium behind Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola.

Randolph has not made a single appearance this season, sitting on the bench for games in the Europa League and domestic cups while not making the squad for Premier League games. He has also slipped from the international reckoning, with Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Advertisement

A loan move to Villa would have seen Randolph provide back-up to Argentina international Emi Martinez, but Moyes says there’s no chance West Ham will let Randolph leave on loan.

“I have no intention of letting Darren go, we have had no offer,” Moyes told the Evening Standard. “So as far as I’m concerned, all we received was a loan. I can’t see why I would ever let Darren Randolph go on loan. There’s nothing any more than that. So that’s the situation.”

Meanwhile, Fabianksi is hoping to extend his stay at West Ham.

The former Arsenal and Swansea goalkeeper, who joined West Ham in 2018, made his 300th Premier League appearance in the 2-0 win over Norwich which lifted the Hammers back into the top four.

Fabianski, 36, whose current deal expires in the summer, is expected to be offered a new one-year contract.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

He said: “I hope so. I don’t know what to say, it is always a tricky question.

“I am very happy in this present time and present moment. I am really focused on doing well for the club and if everything goes well then I don’t see any other options.

“It is a really special time to be part of this club at this moment in time. The club is going in a really good direction.”

Additional reporting by PA