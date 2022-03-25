Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 25 March 2022
Kenny insists he has 'no issues' with out-of-favour Randolph

The long-serving goalkeeper took to Instagram this week to briefly vent his frustration at his exclusion.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 25 Mar 2022
Stephen Kenny and Darren Randolph, pictured at a press conference in Finland in 2020.
Image: Matti Matikainen/INPHO
Image: Matti Matikainen/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY INSISTS he has no issue with Darren Randolph, who has drastically slithered down the pecking order of Irish goalkeepers. 

Randolph, who was Kenny’s first-choice in 2020, is currently sixth-choice at best, having been overlooked in this window in favour of Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhín Kelleher, Mark Travers, James Talbot, and Max O’Leary. 

The latter two were called up as cover for Bazunu and Travers, and when Talbot was selected, Randolph caused a brief furore by leaving an emoji-laden comment beneath the FAI’s Instagram post. 

“I haven’t retired yet..I must be too old”, posted Randolph, words accompanied by emojis waving for the FAI’s attention and expressing his puzzlement. That launched a 15-minute furore online, until Randolph subsequently commented, “I’m just bantering  ppl, I’m here if ever needed. If not so be it, good luck to the worldie GKs.” 

Randolph’s case for inclusion is greatly weakened by his ongoing club exile: third-choice at West Ham, Randolph hasn’t played a first-team game since last May and has rarely made matchday squads in the Premier League. 

“It’s not just matches, it’s probably being in squads”, explained Stephen Kenny when asked about Randolph’s absence. “Like Robbie Brady,. I really admire Robbie Brady, and Harry Arter and James Collins who has been in all of our recent squads and just there’s been a change in manager and he’s dropped out of the Cardiff squad, even Jamie McGrath who has been excellent for us recently, he went to Wigan – and through no fault of his own, he hasn’t performed badly – but it’s just been ‘Well these lads have done well for me, you’re at the other end of the queue, you’ll have to wait your turn’ and he’s found himself not playing.

“Darren is still only 34 and certainly I’d love to see him go and play matches, he just hasn’t been able to play matches and be in squads but I’ve been sort of consistent with those players, all those players. They’ve all been great, some of the earlier players I mentioned, Brady, Randolph, Arter, they’ve been great servants for Ireland, the door is not closed on anyone.” 

With the door not closed on his international career, Kenny insisted he has no quarrell with Randolph. 

“It’s just going back to players playing regularly and in squads. James [Talbot] was excellent in Europe for Bohemians, [he was] very good in all those games, I was at the three games here in the Aviva Stadium and he was absolutely excellent. He looked a really good ‘keeper.

“He’s here on merit over a period of time his performances have been very good, he’s here on merit. Listen there is no doubt that Darren Randolph has been an outstanding goalkeeper for Ireland, I’m not trying to diminish his…he’s been a great goalkeeper for Ireland, there is no doubt about that.

“I called him into the summer squad and left Mark [Travers] out and brought him in and obviously he couldn’t make it, didn’t feel right in the end with his injuries. I’ve no issues with anyone. No issues with anyone.” 

Remaining on the topic of goalkeepers, Kenny confirmed he has monitored the progress of Sligo Rovers ‘stopper Ed McGinty. 

“We’ve got some good goalkeepers”, said Kenny. “There’s a lot of competition at the moment. Ed has had a good start to the season and was in the U21 squad with Jim Crawford. We’re well aware of Ed.” 

Kelleher, however, will start tomorrow’s game with Belgium and likely Tuesday’s meeting with Lithuania, too. 

Gavin Cooney
