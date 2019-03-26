This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Randolph and McGeady among 4 Irish players recognised for their outstanding displays this season

James Collins and Jay O’Shea have also been honoured.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 6:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,882 Views 1 Comment
Darren Randolph has impressed in goals for Middlesbrough.
Image: Richard Sellers
Darren Randolph has impressed in goals for Middlesbrough.
Darren Randolph has impressed in goals for Middlesbrough.
Image: Richard Sellers

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS DARREN Randolph and Aiden McGeady are among four Irish players who have been recognised for their fine performances at club level this season.

Randolph makes the Championship Team of the Season, after a series of outstanding displays in goal for promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough.

McGeady, meanwhile, features on the League One Team of the Year, having scored 11 goals in all competitions for Sunderland, who are currently fourth in the table.

Joining him in the team is Luton’s James Collins, who is the division’s top scorer and recently earned his first Ireland call-up thanks to his prolific form.

Meanwhile, Jay O’Shea, Bury’s Dublin-born attacking midfielder, makes the League Two Team of the Season, with 16 goals so far this season helping his club to their current position of second in the table.

In addition, McGeady and Collins are both up for the League One Player of the Season alongside Doncaster’s John Marquis.

O’Shea similarly makes the League One Player of the Year shortlist, with Tranmere’s James Norwood and Bury team-mate Danny Mayor also nominated for the honour.

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

