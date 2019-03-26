Randolph and McGeady among 4 Irish players recognised for their outstanding displays this season

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS DARREN Randolph and Aiden McGeady are among four Irish players who have been recognised for their fine performances at club level this season.

Randolph makes the Championship Team of the Season, after a series of outstanding displays in goal for promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough.

McGeady, meanwhile, features on the League One Team of the Year, having scored 11 goals in all competitions for Sunderland, who are currently fourth in the table.

Joining him in the team is Luton’s James Collins, who is the division’s top scorer and recently earned his first Ireland call-up thanks to his prolific form.

Meanwhile, Jay O’Shea, Bury’s Dublin-born attacking midfielder, makes the League Two Team of the Season, with 16 goals so far this season helping his club to their current position of second in the table.

In addition, McGeady and Collins are both up for the League One Player of the Season alongside Doncaster’s John Marquis.

O’Shea similarly makes the League One Player of the Year shortlist, with Tranmere’s James Norwood and Bury team-mate Danny Mayor also nominated for the honour.

