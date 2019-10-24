Middlesbrough boss admits Randolph could miss Denmark showdown

DARREN RANDOLPH HAS emerged as an injury concern for the Republic of Ireland ahead of next month’s crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Ireland are likely to require a win against the Danes at Aviva Stadium on 18 November if they’re to secure automatic qualification from Group D for next summer’s European Championship.

Randolph was absent from the Middlesbrough side for last night’s Championship fixture at Huddersfield Town, with debutant Aynsley Pears deputising in the goalless draw.

Afterwards, Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate revealed that the Ireland goalkeeper missed out due to a thigh problem that has been troubling him recently.

“Darren’s got a thigh strain, I’m not sure how long he’ll be out for,” said Woodgate, as reported by Teesside Live. “He might not make the Ireland game, he might not make next week, I don’t know how long he will be, we’ll have to go through the scans in more detail.

“He was sore coming back from international duty. He played against West Brom and he was sore with it so he’s had it for a while.”

Randolph has firmly established himself as Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper since replacing Shay Given as a half-time substitute in the famous win over Germany in October 2015.

Despite the result, he produced another superb display in last week’s 2-0 defeat in Switzerland, during which he saved a penalty from Ricardo Rodriguez.

The 32-year-old Bray native, who has won 41 senior caps, has kept six clean sheets in his last nine international outings. His performances for Middlesbrough last season also earned him a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

Manchester United’s Kieran O’Hara, who’s on loan at League One side Burton Albion, and Mark Travers of Bournemouth, who has been restricted to two Carabao Cup appearances this season, were Ireland’s back-up goalkeepers during this month’s international window.

