Darren Randolph 'feeling much better' after medical incident in pre-match warm-up

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Darren Randolph is recovering after he required medical attention when he became unwell during a pre-match warm-up with Bournemouth.

The incident occurred before a development squad match last night against Ipswich Town at the Vitality Stadium. Randolph had been due to start the game but was replaced by Cameron Plain before kick-off.

Advertisement

“Darren Randolph felt unwell in the warm-up and needed medical attention,” Bournemouth development squad head coach Alan Connell said about the goalkeeper who has 50 caps with Ireland.

“All the medical team were straight on to help him, which was great.

“Pleased that he’s obviously back in now and feeling much better. He’s left the stadium of his own accord. We’re really happy with the outcome, [it] was a shame he didn’t play tonight but obviously his health is the most important thing.”

Positive news on Darren Randolph ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sjg6FOG8aQ — AFC Bournemouth Academy (@afcb_academy) December 5, 2023

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!