Randolph misses out as Middlesbrough draw and Mitrovic hat-trick fires Fulham to victory

There were also Championship wins tonight for Bristol City, Derby County and Hull City.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 10:16 PM
7 minutes ago 240 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4864600
Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph was out injured for Middlesbrough tonight.

Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph was out injured for Middlesbrough tonight.
Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph was out injured for Middlesbrough tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND KEEPER DARREN Randolph missed out through injury for the first time this season for Middlesbrough tonight as they drew 0-0 in the Championship away to Huddersfield Town.

Randolph has been a constant fixture for the opening 12 games of Middlesbrough’s season but Mick McCarthy’s number one was marked absent for this game, reportedly due to ‘a muscle injury’ suffered in training. 

The match finished scoreless to leave Middlesbrough just outside the relegation zone in 21st with Huddersfield in the bottom three ahead of Stoke City and Barnsley. 

Elsewhere there was other Irish players involved with James Collins seeing his Luton Town side lose out 3-2 against Fulham. Collins started for Luton but another strike was the key figure with Aleksandar Mitrovic bagging a hat-trick for Fulham.

He put them ahead 2-0 before Daniel Potts replied for Luton, Mitrovic netted his third and Luton’s Kazenga LuaLua completed the scoring late on. Fulham are now seventh, just outside the top six on goal difference and four points off league leaders West Brom. 

Callum O’Dowda’s Bristol City are fourth after their 2-1 victory over Charlton. O’Dowda played the full 90 minutes at Ashton Gate with Josh Cullen starting for a Charlton side who went ahead but were overhauled with Josh Brownhill scoring the late winner for Bristol City.

The other games tonight in England’s second tier saw Graeme Shinnie bag a late winner for Derby County as they defeated Wigan Athletic 1-0 while Notts Forest lost 2-1 at home to Hull City.

Championship Results

  • Bristol City 2-1 Charlton Athletic
  • Derby County 1-0 Wigan Athletic
  • Fulham 3-2 Luton Town
  • Huddersfield Town 0-0 Middlesbrough
  • Nottingham Forest 1-2 Hull City

