BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 29 March 2021
Advertisement

Munster wing Sweetnam joins O'Gara at La Rochelle

The 27-year-old has signed with the Top 14 club until the end of the season.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Mar 2021, 11:47 AM
17 minutes ago 922 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5394821
Darren Sweetnam.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Darren Sweetnam.
Darren Sweetnam.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MUNSTER’S DARREN SWEETNAM has agreed a short-term move to La Rochelle, the French club announced today. 

The 27-year-old Ireland wing, who earned three international caps, has been with Munster since joining their academy in 2012. 

A former Cork hurler, Sweetnam has fallen out of favour at the province and his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season. 

He has been brought in by La Rochelle as a ‘medical joker’ to compensate for the absence of Jeremy Sinzelle, who has undergone surgery on a cruciate injury. 

The Top 14 side, coached by Ireland and Munster legend Ronan O’Gara, are second in the table after Saturday’s 26-11 win away to Bordeaux-Begles.

They also face Gloucester in the last 16 of the European Champions Cup this Friday. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie