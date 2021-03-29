Munster wing Sweetnam joins O'Gara at La Rochelle

MUNSTER’S DARREN SWEETNAM has agreed a short-term move to La Rochelle, the French club announced today.

The 27-year-old Ireland wing, who earned three international caps, has been with Munster since joining their academy in 2012.

A former Cork hurler, Sweetnam has fallen out of favour at the province and his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

He has been brought in by La Rochelle as a ‘medical joker’ to compensate for the absence of Jeremy Sinzelle, who has undergone surgery on a cruciate injury.

The Top 14 side, coached by Ireland and Munster legend Ronan O’Gara, are second in the table after Saturday’s 26-11 win away to Bordeaux-Begles.

They also face Gloucester in the last 16 of the European Champions Cup this Friday.

