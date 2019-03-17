Masvidal stuns Till in London to derail UFC comeback

DARREN TILL’S RETURN to the Octagon ended in a shock defeat on Saturday night when the Liverpool welterweight was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in London.

The 26-year-old was coming off the back of his first promotion defeat last September when he suffered a second-round submission against then-champion, Tyron Woodley.

Many had tipped the English brawler to return in emphatic fashion against the number 11 ranked 170lb fighter in the UFC – but was stunned after he was caught with a left hook and finished in the second round.

Darren Till receives medical treatment after being knocked out. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“Thank you, whether you booed or you cheered, everyone showed me so much love in the streets,” Masvidal said after the fight.

“I don’t throw [the left] often, I think he’d never seen me throw that and didn’t practice for it.

“England, I will be back!”

The 34-year-old was then involved in an altercation with co-main event winner and fellow welterweight, Leon Edwards, while giving interviews to the media.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show pic.twitter.com/kYEkWxN8Io — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2019 Source: ESPN MMA /Twitter

Edwards had already crossed swords with Till in the lead up to the fight but now appears to be on a collision course with Floridian.

Edwards overcame Iceland’s Gunnar Nelson in the night’s penultimate fight via split decision to launch himself into welterweight reckoning.

Earlier in the evening, Donegal native Joseph Duffy was soundly beaten by Marc Diakiese in their lightweight match-up, coming out on the wrong side of a unanimous decision verdict.

UFC London Results

Jorge Masvidal def. Darren Till via knockout (Round 2)

Leon Edwards def. Gunnar Nelson via split decision

Dominick Reyes def. Volkan Oezdemir via split decision

Nathaniel Wood def. Jose Quinonez via submission (Round 2)

Claudio Silva def. Danny Roberts via verbal submission (Round 3)

Jack Marshman def. John Phillips via split decision

Arnold Allen def. Jordan Rinaldi via unanimous decision

Marc Diakiese def. Joe Duffy via unanimous decision

Saparbek Safarov def. Nico Negumereanu via unanimous decision

Dan Ige def. Danny Henry via submission (Round 1)

McCann def. Priscila Cachoeira via unanimous decision

Mike Grundy def. Nad Narimani via TKO (Round 2)

