Darron Gibson released by League Two side Salford

DARRON GIBSON IS one of 11 players released by Salford following the end of the League Two season.

Clubs in the bottom tier signalled their intention to end the campaign on Friday and Salford are already looking to next season.

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Gibson, 32, played just four times for the club during their maiden Football League season.

Gibson joined the club having been let go by Wigan Athletic, whom he joined as a free agent following his release from Sunderland after a drink-driving charge. His release by Salford is the latest disappointment of a stalled career.

Gibson is 32 now, having once been Manchester United’s youth player of the year. Gibson made a breakthrough into the first team under Alex Ferguson, making 60 appearances and scoring 10 goals, one of which came in the 2011 Champions League semi-finals against Schalke.

Gibson left United to join Everton in 2011, and, along with John O’Shea, remains the last Irish international to win the Premier League. He has played 27 times for Ireland, the last of which came in 2016.

Josh Askew, Craig Conway, Kieran Glynn, Kyle Letheren, Chris Neal, Michael O’Connor, Nathan Pond, Devante Rodney, Mark Shelton and Scott Wiseman are the other players leaving Salford.

Ibou Touray has had his contract extended to the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Graham Alexander’s side have finished in mid-table after the division was decided on points per game.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney