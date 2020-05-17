This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 17 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Darron Gibson released by League Two side Salford

He is one of a raft of players leaving the club following the decision to end the season.

By Press Association Sunday 17 May 2020, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,011 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5101146
Darron Gibson (file photo).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Darron Gibson (file photo).
Darron Gibson (file photo).
Image: EMPICS Sport

DARRON GIBSON IS one of 11 players released by Salford following the end of the League Two season.

Clubs in the bottom tier signalled their intention to end the campaign on Friday and Salford are already looking to next season.

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Gibson, 32, played just four times for the club during their maiden Football League season.

Gibson joined the club having been let go by Wigan Athletic, whom he joined as a free agent following his release from Sunderland after a drink-driving charge. His release by Salford is the latest disappointment of a stalled career. 

Gibson is 32 now, having once been Manchester United’s youth player of the year. Gibson made a breakthrough into the first team under Alex Ferguson, making 60 appearances and scoring 10 goals, one of which came in the 2011 Champions League semi-finals against Schalke. 

Gibson left United to join Everton in 2011, and, along with John O’Shea, remains the last Irish international to win the Premier League. He has played 27 times for Ireland, the last of which came in 2016. 

Josh Askew, Craig Conway, Kieran Glynn, Kyle Letheren, Chris Neal, Michael O’Connor, Nathan Pond, Devante Rodney, Mark Shelton and Scott Wiseman are the other players leaving Salford.

Ibou Touray has had his contract extended to the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Graham Alexander’s side have finished in mid-table after the division was decided on points per game.

 With reporting by Gavin Cooney 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie