Saturday 22 August, 2020
Darron Gibson signs on for one more year at Salford City

Meanwhile, Warren O’Hora has joined MK Dons on a season-long loan from Premier League Brighton.

By Niall Kelly Friday 21 Aug 2020, 11:38 PM
Gibson hasn't played for Ireland since 2016 (file photo).
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

DARRON GIBSON HAS signed a one-year contract extension with League Two Salford City.

The 32-year-old — who hasn’t won an Ireland cap since 2016 — made four appearances for Salford before Covid-19 forced the season to be suspended.

“We saw what Darron is capable of in only a handful of games towards the end of last season and we just felt he was getting into some good momentum when the break happened,” manager Graham Alexander said.

“After having a conversation with him, I explained the situation at the time that I wanted to re-engage him but we had to wait until we got through the break.

We know what he is capable of as a player and we are delighted to have him on board for another year to see his impact on the team; his quality and experience is invaluable not just in the senior squad, but for the younger players too.

Meanwhile, Irish youth international Warren O’Hora has joined MK Dons on a season-long loan from Premier League Brighton.

O’Hora, 21, was Brighton’s Young Player of the Year last season and agreed a new one-year deal earlier this summer but will spend the campaign away from the AmEx to gain some first-team experience.

“When the opportunity came up to come here, it was very hard to say no,” O’Hora said.

“I’m really looking forward to challenge. Hopefully I can grab the opportunity with both hands, play a fair few games and show what I can do.”

Dons boss Russell Martin praised his new recruit as “one of the best we’ve seen” in U23s football.

He’s ready for men’s football. He’s a physical and a powerful player, and he can use the ball really well too. Most importantly, though, we received incredible character references for him – everyone we spoke to about him mentioned his leadership skills.

“He is a young player so we’ll have to patient with him and he’ll have to be patient too, but I’m looking forward to working with him. I think he can really add to the squad.”

