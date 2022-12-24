Advertisement
PA Rob Cross celebrates.
# the darts
Rob Cross sees off Scott Williams to reach World Championship third round
Fermanagh man Brendan Dolan advanced to the next round earlier on Friday.
47 minutes ago

FOMRER CHAMPION ROB Cross is through to the third round of the PDC World Championship after seeing off debutant Scott Williams at Alexandra Palace.

A fine contest that went to a last-leg decider in each set saw Cross prevail 3-1 with an average of 99 and having recorded seven 180s.

The 32-year-old Englishman, winner of this competition five years ago and a runner-up at last month’s Players Championship Finals, said in quotes on pdc.tv: “This place will always be special to me. This is the holy grail.

“I think I dealt with the big moments a little bit more, but I probably put that down to experience. I feel good. I feel like I’m getting better and I’m enjoying it again.”

Cross will play Mervyn King in round three.

Friday’s action also included Ireland’s Brendan Dolan, who defeated Jimmy Hendriks 3-1.

The Fermanagh man will next face Wales’ Jonny Clayton, who advanced with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Dutchman Danny van Trijp.

Van Trijp’s compatriot Danny Noppert was a 3-1 victor over David Cameron, and there were also 3-1 wins for Joe Cullen against Ricky Evans and Ross Smith against Darius Labanauskas.

Chris Dobey won 3-0 against Martijn Kleermaker to set up a clash with two-time champion Gary Anderson, and Martin Schindler will face last year’s runner-up Michael Smith after beating Martin Lukeman 3-1.

Press Association
