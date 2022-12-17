Daryl Gurney the first seed to be knocked out of World Darts Championship

DARYL GURNEY BECAME the first seed to be knocked out of the World Darts Championship after a straight sets defeat against Scotland’s Alan Soutar this afternoon.

The Northern Irishman looked to be in control of what turned out to be the final leg, hitting a 180 to move towards his third break in this set.

He’d left himself tops to put the pressure on Soutar’s 160 – but Soutar landed two T20s and a D20 for an impressive finish.

The 24th seed got seven maximums and posted a 91.25 average, but was beaten in final-leg deciders in all three sets.

