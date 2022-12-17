Advertisement
Daryl Gurney the first seed to be knocked out of World Darts Championship
Northern Irishman lost in straight sets to Scotland’s Alan Soutar.
24 minutes ago

DARYL GURNEY BECAME the first seed to be knocked out of the World Darts Championship after a straight sets defeat against Scotland’s Alan Soutar this afternoon. 

The Northern Irishman looked to be in control of what turned out to be the final leg, hitting a 180 to move towards his third break in this set.

He’d left himself tops to put the pressure on Soutar’s 160 – but Soutar landed two T20s and a D20 for an impressive finish.

The 24th seed got seven maximums and posted a 91.25 average, but was beaten in final-leg deciders in all three sets.

