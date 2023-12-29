Derry's Daryl Gurney joins Dolan in last 16 at World Darts Championship

DERRY’S DARYL GURNEY landed a massive 164 checkout on the bull to wrestle control of his PDC World Championship clash with Ricky Evans on Thursday and book his place in the last 16.

After watching Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan cause an upset earlier in the evening by dumping out Gerwyn Price, Gurney followed suit with a 4-2 win over Evans.

He’ll now face 11th seed Dave Chisnall on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals, while Dolan awaits the winner of Friday night’s match between two-time champion Gary Anderson and Boris Krcmar.

With the opening four sets all staying on throw, Gurney twice fell behind before levelling the match at 2-2.

And the 37-year-old finally found his breakthrough in the decisive leg of the fifth when he went treble 20, treble 18, bull for a 164 checkout to swing the momentum his way before closing out his win.