Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Gurney was made to work in a 4-2 win over Ricky Evans. John Walton/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
PDC World Championship

Derry's Daryl Gurney joins Dolan in last 16 at World Darts Championship

Gurney will face 11th seed Dave Chisnall on Saturday for a place in the Alexandra Palace quarter-finals.
0
383
52 minutes ago

DERRY’S DARYL GURNEY landed a massive 164 checkout on the bull to wrestle control of his PDC World Championship clash with Ricky Evans on Thursday and book his place in the last 16.

After watching Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan cause an upset earlier in the evening by dumping out Gerwyn Price, Gurney followed suit with a 4-2 win over Evans.

He’ll now face 11th seed Dave Chisnall on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals, while Dolan awaits the winner of Friday night’s match between two-time champion Gary Anderson and Boris Krcmar.

With the opening four sets all staying on throw, Gurney twice fell behind before levelling the match at 2-2.

And the 37-year-old finally found his breakthrough in the decisive leg of the fifth when he   went treble 20, treble 18, bull for a 164 checkout to swing the momentum his way before closing out his win.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     