Tuesday 29 December 2020
Derry's Daryl Gurney powers into last 16 at World Darts Championship

‘It’s about time the real Daryl Gurney turned up,’ he said – while dedicating the win to his manager’s late mother.

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 9:54 PM
Daryl Gurney celebrates.
Image: PA
Image: PA

DERRY’S DARYL GURNEY has booked his spot in the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship with a 4-1 win over England’s Chris Dobey.

With Irish interest in the competition laying with Gurney, the 34-year-old is now just one win away from reaching the quarter-finals after this evening’s facile victory.

Should he make the last eight, he’ll do so for the second time in his career, repeating the feat of 2017. Next up for the Tullyalley native is Vincent van der Voort, the Dutch Destroyer.

Gurney averaged 101 at London’s Alexandra Palace this afternoon and wasn’t troubled too much overall, powering into a comfortable 3-0 lead before Dobey — who averaged 105.11 himself — won the fourth set.

“It’s about time the real Daryl Gurney turned up,” he told Sky Sports afterwards in an entertaining interview.

“Chris played well there. I stuck in there and broke him at a great time in the second set. I played well enough, previous tournaments I’ve been letting myself down — I was rubbish this year after the UK Open.”

“It’s time for a wee bit of revenge,” he added when asked about facing van der Voort next.

Gurney also dedicated the win to his manager’s late mother, who passed away on Christmas Eve:

The42 Team

