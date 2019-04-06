This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Daryl Horgan scores twice as Hibernian come from behind to shock Hearts in Edinburgh derby

The 26-year-old Galway native provided an impressive display at Tynecastle Park on Saturday.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,158 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4580128
Horgan joined Hibernian from Preston North End last August.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

SATURDAY WAS AN afternoon to remember for Ireland international Daryl Horgan, with the Galway native producing two goals for Hibernian to help beat rivals Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.

Horgan moved to the Easter Road outfit from Preston North End last August and has enjoyed an encouraging opening season in the top flight of Scottish football.

Australian defender Peter Haring gave Hearts the lead just before the half-hour mark, before Horgan struck either side of the interval to firstly level proceedings at Tynecastle Park and then snatch all three points.

Horgan delivered the equaliser after racing through into the box and slamming a precise low finish beyond the reach of goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal after a pinpoint cross into the area from team-mate Marc McNulty.

The former Dundalk favourite thumped home a sublime winner 10 minutes after the break. A neat exchange of passes on the edge of the Hearts box saw the 26-year-old find the time and space to swing a brilliant left-footed effort into the back of the net.

The 2-1 away win is Hibs’ third win in their last four league outings, with the result seeing Horgan’s side overtake Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, rising to fifth place on Saturday. 

