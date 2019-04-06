Daryl Horgan scores twice as Hibernian come from behind to shock Hearts in Edinburgh derby

SATURDAY WAS AN afternoon to remember for Ireland international Daryl Horgan, with the Galway native producing two goals for Hibernian to help beat rivals Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.

Horgan moved to the Easter Road outfit from Preston North End last August and has enjoyed an encouraging opening season in the top flight of Scottish football.

Australian defender Peter Haring gave Hearts the lead just before the half-hour mark, before Horgan struck either side of the interval to firstly level proceedings at Tynecastle Park and then snatch all three points.

Horgan delivered the equaliser after racing through into the box and slamming a precise low finish beyond the reach of goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal after a pinpoint cross into the area from team-mate Marc McNulty.

The former Dundalk favourite thumped home a sublime winner 10 minutes after the break. A neat exchange of passes on the edge of the Hearts box saw the 26-year-old find the time and space to swing a brilliant left-footed effort into the back of the net.

The 2-1 away win is Hibs’ third win in their last four league outings, with the result seeing Horgan’s side overtake Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, rising to fifth place on Saturday.

