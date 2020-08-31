This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Horgan in line for Championship move as Ireland winger prepares to leave Hibs

Hibernian manager Jack Ross has revealed that the Galway native is likely to leave Easter Road.

By Paul Dollery Monday 31 Aug 2020, 11:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,572 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5191130
Horgan played 81 times for Hibs.
Image: Jane Barlow
Image: Jane Barlow

DARYL HORGAN APPEARS to have played his last game for Hibernian after manager Jack Ross admitted that the Irish international is on the verge of leaving the club.

Horgan was omitted for yesterday’s Scottish Premiership defeat to Aberdeen, with Ross explaining that he’s the subject of an approach from elsewhere.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks,” said the Hibs boss, who has already recruited a replacement by signing Jamie Murphy on loan from Rangers over the weekend.

“There’s been some interest [in Horgan] for a few weeks from a club in England and that has accelerated, so it looks like that may happen. 

“We’ll see in the coming days but in anticipation of that, we’ve had to make sure we were prepared for it and bringing Jamie in is our way of doing that.”

According to a report in the Daily Record, Horgan is on course for a second spell in the English Championship by joining newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers.

The 28-year-old winger has spent two years at Hibs, making 81 appearances in all competitions. He’ll be fondly remembered by supporters at Easter Road for scoring both goals in a dramatic 2-1 win over Hearts in the Edinburgh derby in April 2019.

Horgan, whose contract is due to expire at the end of this season, joined Hibs from Preston North End, for whom he played 40 times in the Championship following a January 2017 transfer from Dundalk.

The Galway native, who has been capped six times at senior level by Ireland, will link up with a Wycombe side who’ll be playing in the second tier of English football for the first time in the club’s history, having won last season’s League One play-off final. 

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

