Horgan in line for Championship move as Ireland winger prepares to leave Hibs

DARYL HORGAN APPEARS to have played his last game for Hibernian after manager Jack Ross admitted that the Irish international is on the verge of leaving the club.

Horgan was omitted for yesterday’s Scottish Premiership defeat to Aberdeen, with Ross explaining that he’s the subject of an approach from elsewhere.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks,” said the Hibs boss, who has already recruited a replacement by signing Jamie Murphy on loan from Rangers over the weekend.

“There’s been some interest [in Horgan] for a few weeks from a club in England and that has accelerated, so it looks like that may happen.

“We’ll see in the coming days but in anticipation of that, we’ve had to make sure we were prepared for it and bringing Jamie in is our way of doing that.”

According to a report in the Daily Record, Horgan is on course for a second spell in the English Championship by joining newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers.

The 28-year-old winger has spent two years at Hibs, making 81 appearances in all competitions. He’ll be fondly remembered by supporters at Easter Road for scoring both goals in a dramatic 2-1 win over Hearts in the Edinburgh derby in April 2019.

Horgan, whose contract is due to expire at the end of this season, joined Hibs from Preston North End, for whom he played 40 times in the Championship following a January 2017 transfer from Dundalk.

The Galway native, who has been capped six times at senior level by Ireland, will link up with a Wycombe side who’ll be playing in the second tier of English football for the first time in the club’s history, having won last season’s League One play-off final.

