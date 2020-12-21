BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ex-Ireland striker Daryl Murphy commits to Kevin Sheedy's Waterford for 2021

Murphy is set to play beyond his 38th birthday after his hometown club announced a contract extension today.

By Paul Dollery Monday 21 Dec 2020, 2:21 PM
Waterford's Daryl Murphy (right) tangling with Brian Gartland of Dundalk.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

DARYL MURPHY IS to remain a Waterford player for next season.

The League of Ireland Premier Division outfit announced today that Murphy will play beyond his 38th birthday after committing to his hometown club for 2021.

Murphy returned for a second spell with Waterford earlier this year and played in their final four games of the season as the Blues narrowly missed out on European qualification by finishing fifth.

Waterford are now under the stewardship of former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Sheedy following his appointment as manager last week.

Sheedy is being assisted by his ex-Everton team-mate Mike Newell, who was a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

“I’m delighted to be back for 2021,” said Murphy, who announced his retirement from international football in January 2018 after winning 33 senior caps for Ireland.

“Hugely exciting times for the club, with the appointments of Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell. The club is making major strides forward this year. We went so close last year and it’s easy to be deflated but the way the club is working now this off-season is impressive.

“The new manager and his assistant are already looking at players both here in Ireland and across the water. I think the fans will really get behind us when they see how prepared we are for February.”

Murphy, who won the League of Ireland First Division title with Waterford in 2003, went on to spend 15 years in the UK, where he had spells with the likes of Sunderland, Celtic, Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

He returned home after spending the 2019-20 season with Bolton Wanderers.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

