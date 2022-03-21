Dates confirmed for National Hurling League semi-finals

THE DIVISION 1 National Hurling League semi-final details have been confirmed.
Cork will host Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night (throw-in: 7.15pm), while Waterford and Wexford will go head-to-head in Nowlan Park on Sunday (throw-in: 3.45pm).
Both games will be live on TG4.
Allianz Hurling Division 1 Semi-Finals:
Saturday, 26 March
Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.15pm (TG4)
Sunday, 27 March
Wexford v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm (TG4)
