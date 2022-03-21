Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 21 March 2022
Advertisement

Dates confirmed for National Hurling League semi-finals

Cork will host Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Mar 2022, 8:33 PM
10 minutes ago 503 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5717029
File pic.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

THE DIVISION 1 National Hurling League semi-final details have been confirmed.

Cork will host Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night (throw-in: 7.15pm), while Waterford and Wexford will go head-to-head in Nowlan Park on Sunday (throw-in: 3.45pm).

Both games will be live on TG4.

Allianz Hurling Division 1 Semi-Finals:

Saturday, 26 March

Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.15pm (TG4)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Sunday, 27 March

Wexford v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm (TG4)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie