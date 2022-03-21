Dates confirmed for National Hurling League semi-finals

THE DIVISION 1 National Hurling League semi-final details have been confirmed.

Cork will host Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night (throw-in: 7.15pm), while Waterford and Wexford will go head-to-head in Nowlan Park on Sunday (throw-in: 3.45pm).



Advertisement

Both games will be live on TG4.

Allianz Hurling Division 1 Semi-Finals:

Saturday, 26 March

Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.15pm (TG4)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Sunday, 27 March

Wexford v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm (TG4)