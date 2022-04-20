Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dates, kick-off times and broadcast coverage for Champions Cup quarter-finals confirmed

Munster are first up when they face Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium at 3pm on 7 May.

File pic.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

DETAILS FOR the upcoming Champions Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed today, including dates, kick-off times and broadcast coverage.

Appearing in a record 19th quarter-final, Munster are first up on Saturday 7 May when they host the holders Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium at 3pm.

Leinster’s trip to face Leicester at Mattioli Woods Welford Road takes place the same day at 5.30pm.

The other Saturday game is an all-French tie that sees last year’s finalists La Rochelle face Montpellier, also at 5.30pm Irish time.

Finally, Sunday’s encounter at the Paris La Défense Arena pits Racing 92 against Sale Sharks with kick-off at 3pm Irish time.

Further details including the dates for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals can be viewed below.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP – quarter-finals

(Kick offs local times)

Saturday 7 May
Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Aviva Stadium (15.00)
BT Sport / France 2 / beIN SPORTS

Leicester Tigers v Leinster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (17.30)
BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Stade Rochelais v Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Stade Marcel-Deflandre (18.30)
beIN SPORTS / BT SPORT

Sunday 8 May
Racing 92 v Sale Sharks, Paris La Défense Arena (16.00)
France 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT SPORT / Channel 4 / Virgin Media

Semi-finals – 13/14/15 May
The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage.
SF 1: Racing 92 (A1) or Sale Sharks (A5) v Stade Rochelais (A3) or Montpellier Hérault Rugby (A7)
SF 2: Leicester Tigers (B1) or Leinster Rugby (A4) v Munster Rugby (B3) or Stade Toulousain (B7)

2022 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 28 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)

EPCR CHALLENGE CUP – quarter-finals
(Kick offs local times)

Friday 6 May
Gloucester Rugby v Saracens, Kingsholm (20.00)
BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday 7 May

Edinburgh Rugby v Wasps, DAM Health Stadium (12.30)
BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Lyon v Glasgow Warriors, Matmut Stadium de Gerland (21.00)
beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Sunday 8 May
RC Toulon v London Irish, Stade Félix Mayol (13.30)
France 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Semi-finals – 13/14/15 May
The highest-ranked clubs will have home venue advantage.
SF 1: Lyon (1) or Glasgow Warriors (14) v Edinburgh Rugby (3) or Wasps (12)
SF 2: RC Toulon (2) or London Irish (6) v Gloucester Rugby (4) or Saracens (8)

2022 EPCR Challenge Cup final: Friday, 27 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (21.00)

