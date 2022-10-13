Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 13 October 2022
Raiders star receiver Adams charged for shoving photographer

Footage of the incident swiftly went viral and Adams apologised both in immediate post-match interviews and on social media.

By AFP Thursday 13 Oct 2022, 8:29 AM
Raiders' Davante Adams catches a touchdown against the Chiefs.
Image: Ed Zurga
Raiders' Davante Adams catches a touchdown against the Chiefs.
Raiders' Davante Adams catches a touchdown against the Chiefs.
Image: Ed Zurga

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS wide receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault on Wednesday after shoving a photographer to the ground following his team’s defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs, court filings showed.

Adams, 29, regarded as one of the best receivers in the NFL, knocked the photographer over as he walked down the tunnel in the wake of the Raiders 30-29 loss at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

Footage of the incident swiftly went viral and Adams apologised both in immediate post-match interviews and on social media.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams wrote on Twitter.

“Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately.

“That’s not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

However Adams has now been hit with a citation filed in Kansas City Municipal Court for misdemeanor assault.

The filing said Adams had shoved the photographer, identified as Ryan Zebley, causing “whiplash and headache, possible minor concussion.”

The next hearing in the case is set for 10 November.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

