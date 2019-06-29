This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dave Connell the frontrunner to succeed Colin Bell as Ireland manager

It is understood that the ex-Shamrock Rovers player is the popular choice among the players to take over.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 11:52 AM
9 minutes ago 241 Views 1 Comment
Dave Connell (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAVE CONNELL HAS emerged as the frontrunner in the search to succeed Colin Bell as manager of the Ireland women’s national team.

The 57-year-old former Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians player has enjoyed success with Ireland’s women’s teams at U17 and U19 level.

He previously managed Galway and Limerick in the League of Ireland and in June 2014, he oversaw an Ireland U19 side reaching the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time ever, while he also was in charge for the U17 side’s qualification for the Euros in 2017.

Connell has a good relationship with current senior internationals such as Katie McCabe, Megan Connolly, Heather Payne and Denise O’Sullivan, all of whom he helped develop as youngsters in the Irish underage set-up.

The42 understands that Connell, who runs the Girls Emerging Talent Programme, is the popular choice among the players to replace Bell, whose departure to take up a coaching role at Huddersfield Town was confirmed today.

