Dave Kearney to depart Leinster at end of season after 14 years with province

DAVE KEARNEY HAS announced that he will bring the curtain down on his rugby career with Leinster at the end of the season.

Kearney has been with the province for 14 years, making his debut in May 2009 against Dragons, and winning 185 caps in total for Leinster.

He has scored 55 tries for Leinster, while winning the Champions Cup, Amlin Cup and six PRO 12/14 trophies. The 33-year-old won 19 caps for Ireland, scoring five tries.

He was part of Ireland’s Six Nations winning team in 2014 and Rugby World Cup squad in 2015, alongside his brother Rob.

Kearney has been strongly linked with a move to the United States next season to play with Chicago Hounds in Major League Rugby (MLR), hinting in his statement that further playing opportunities remain a prospect – ‘In the meantime, there is still plenty more to be done.’

In a wide-ranging statement, Kearney thanked his family, Leinster staff and coaches, the province’s fans, and those involved with Dundalk RFC, Clongowes Wood College and Lansdowne FC, who all aided his development.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Rob and Dave Kearney. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s been nearly 14 years to the day since I first had the privilege of wearing the Leinster Rugby jersey for the first time.

“As I reflect on my career, the overriding feeling I get is that of gratitude.

“Walking through the doors of Leinster rugby to join the academy in 2008, I never could have dreamt I’d still be here almost 15 years on. To have had such a long career playing for the team I grew up supporting, as well as representing my country has been a dream come true.

“It’s been an incredible journey, filled with some of the most special moments of my life, ones that I’ll cherish deeply. There have been plenty of challenges along the way, ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m going to enjoy every moment I have during my last few weeks as Leinster a player and I’m going to do all I can to help this team finish the season on a high.”