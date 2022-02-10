Dave Kearney returns as Leinster name team to face Edinburgh

DAVE KEARNEY is set to make his return as Leinster face Edinburgh at the RDS Arena on Friday (KO: 6pm – LIVE on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports).

The 32-year-old Louth native will start on the left-wing, in what will be his 170th appearance for the province and first of the season.

Jamie Osborne and Tommy O’Brien complete the back three, while Nick McCarthy makes his first start since returning from Munster in the summer, joining Ross Byrne in the half-backs.

Advertisement

Ciarán Frawley and Rory O’Loughlin also start, while there are four changes in the pack to the team that started the recent loss to Cardiff.

James Tracy comes in for Seán Cronin in the front row, while Ed Byrne and Michael Ala’alatoa retain their places either side of him.

Ross Molony and Josh Murphy continue in the second row while Max Deegan gets a chance in the back row.

Scott Penny switches to openside, while Rhys Ruddock completes the forward line and will captain the side.

Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Vakh Abdaladze, Devin Toner, Martin Moloney, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne and Rob Russell are named among the substitutes.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Leinster (v Edinburgh)

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Ed Byrne

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Josh Murphy

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements: