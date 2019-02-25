This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne

The loosehead made his first Six Nations start against Italy yesterday after pushing ahead of Jack McGrath in the pecking order.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 25 Feb 2019, 5:23 PM
8 minutes ago 268 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4511658

IT WAS QUITE some time in the making — six years, in fact — so Dave Kilcoyne was always going to make his first Six Nations start in green count, even if the collective performance left a lot to be desired.

The Munster prop was one of few to emerge from the Roman battle on the right side of the ledger, having earned his starting opportunity on the back of an impressive run of form with the southern province.

Dave Kilcoyne with Jimmy Tuivaiti and Braam Steyn Kilcoyne made 10 carries in Rome. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Skipping ahead of Leinster’s Jack McGrath in the loosehead pecking order, Kilcoyne won his 27th cap at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon, but just his sixth from the outset and first start in the championship.

Carrying with typical belligerence into contact, the 30-year-old was one of few in green to make metres in the carry while underlining his overall dynamism and work-rate with 10 tackles.

On a frustrating afternoon for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland as they limped past Italy, it was a solid outing for Kilcoyne, who joked afterwards that it has taken him almost a decade to become an ‘overnight sensation’.

His form for Munster this term has merited inclusion as Cian Healy’s deputy, coming off the bench against England and Scotland in the opening two rounds and then getting his big chance in the Eternal City on Sunday.

“It’s such a privilege to get a start in the Six Nations, they don’t come around that often,” he said.

“A lot of blood sweat and tears goes into that and a lot of work. I was really keen to put in a good performance.

“There are certain areas I was happy with. There’s other areas I wasn’t and need to be more accurate in. You want momentum, you want to be in a team that’s gelling well together. That’s always the player I’ve been, you want to put the team performance first with Munster and Ireland. You want the team to perform and then you to perform within that system.”

Having made just two Six Nations appearances under Schmidt before this year, it would have been easy for Kilcoyne to accept his time at this level had passed him by — but the Limerick native was desperate to get back in the mix.

Hard work behind the scenes, grafting through extra sessions both on and off the pitch, has yielded the desired return for Kilcoyne, while Sunday night preparation sessions have put him in the right frame of mind at the start of each week. 

“That’s the maturity, I think I mentioned during the week I’ve close on 200 professional games for Munster and Ireland,” he continued.

“If your process is strong, I feel I’ve consistently been at a level for Munster, and you build confidence in that.

“You’re playing a lot of the same opposition week on week, and when it comes to playing international rugby it’s about trying to find those little one per centers where you think you can get better, whether it’s in training, you’re five to 10 minutes in prep before training.

“It’s true confidence in your prep. It probably looked like I was relaxed out there, but it’s because I have the prep down during the week, and that builds a bit of confidence.”

Dave Kilcoyne, Quinn Roux and Joe Schmidt during the final moments of the game Kilcoyne on the touchline with Roux and Schmidt in Rome. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

He explains: “It’s all about being really consistent, and disciplined in your prep.

“Doing the same things day-in, day-out. It’s like you’re a 10-year overnight sensation, but you’re not obviously. It’s what you do in your pre-season, and even preparing for pre-season, and onwards from there.

“Every Sunday evening I sit down and write down exactly what I need to get through in the week, in terms of my weights sessions, in terms of my diet and what I need to do in the team sessions, things I need to improve, areas I need to keep working at.

“And hopefully you do all that every single week and it builds performances.

You have a system that works for you and you just keep trying to improve and improve and improve.

Kilcoyne will hope his performance was enough to retain his place in Schmidt’s plans for the round four game against France at the Aviva Stadium on 10 March, but McGrath — who came off the bench on Sunday — will be pushing hard to get back in the frame alongside Healy.

Schmidt’s Ireland will look to get through a body of good work in the coming days away from the intensity and pressure of Test week, concluding with Friday’s open training session at Queen’s University RFC in Belfast.

Kilcoyne admits the mood in the away dressing room at the Stadio Olimpico was quiet as Ireland stuttered to a less than convincing victory over Conor O’Shea’s side.

“I wouldn’t say confidence is low,” he added.

We’re disappointed in that performance but we’ve still got five points from it so you’ve got to take that and we’re still in the competition but the demeanour in the dressing room afterwards was quite down and it almost felt like a loss.

“I suppose that’s the standards that are set inside in this team but to a degree, there are areas we need to address. I don’t think it’s a confidence thing I think it’s a cohesive thing in not nailing last passes for whatever reason and just not capitalising when we have a team on the edge.

“This is a really honest group and it’s about being honest with each other. Areas where we weren’t good enough, we’ll own up to that and hopefully improve going forward.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    It's AWJ's world, we just live in it: The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie