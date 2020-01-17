This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Our problems are curable, says Kilcoyne

Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne believes the province have found the solutions to their problems.

By Garry Doyle Friday 17 Jan 2020, 7:31 AM
5 minutes ago 50 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4968761
Kilcoyne insists Munster can turn things around.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Kilcoyne insists Munster can turn things around.
Kilcoyne insists Munster can turn things around.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Dave Kilcoyne insists Munster are on the right track, despite their dismal run of two wins from eight games.

With a Champions Cup exit likely to unfold on Sunday, Munster are counting the cost of those last quarter capitulations against Saracens and Racing 92, where they turned winning positions into defeats.

Two wins in eight matches is “not (acceptable), it isn’t good” according to Kilcoyne. “We need to find solutions now. We did that in the Tuesday review meeting, looking at areas we need to be better in. Closing out the game was the main discussion point. We really need to target a big performance this weekend.

“Without sounding clichéd, (Sunday’s game against Ospreys) really is one for the fans, we’ve got to show them just how much their support means to us and show them how hungry we are to play for the province.”

And yet, despite the scale of the disappointment, and the probability of a season without a Champions Cup quarter-final to look forward to, Kilcoyne is convinced Munster are on the right track, pointing to the coaching additions of Stephen Larkham, formerly with the Wallabies, and Graham Rowntree.

“Going forward, I think there have been a lot of really positive moods from Munster; Stephen Larkham coming in and Wig (Rowntree) have been two incredible signings.

“Steve has really developed our attack game. I was envious looking on at the lads playing when I was injured there with my calf, they were playing to width, looking for space, playing quite an expansive game plan, taking the sort of options we probably wouldn’t  have taken in the past.

 So, Steve has been incredible, I know the backs speak incredibly highly of him.”

And then there’s Rowntree, the former Leicester and England prop, who worked as forwards coach with England for eight years and was also part of Warren Gatland’s coaching ticket on the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour.

“Wig who has been an incredible signing,” Kilcoyne said.

“If you meet him here he is just a ball of energy, he lifts the place when he comes into a room, everyone just lifts around him; he is exactly what Munster needed.

“He is like a born and bred Munster man. He comes from that tough, old school kind of thing, and is incredibly positive and knowledgeable about the game. He has brought my game on hugely.

“He was happy with our scrum and maul and other areas of the game. The reason we lost (last Sunday to Racing) wasn’t down to our set-piece, more to the fact we fell off in the last 10 minutes. We can fix that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie