Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne signs new contract to stay with Munster

Meanwhile, hooker Kevin O’Byrne has also signed a two-year contract.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 4:08 PM
23 minutes ago 441 Views No Comments
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DAVE Kilcoyne has signed a new three-year contract with Munster through until the summer of 2023.

The 31-year-old loosehead prop is a key player for Munster, meaning his new deal is a major boost for the province.

Limerick native Kilcoyne, who has won 39 caps for Ireland, made his senior Munster debut in 2011 and has made 182 appearances for his province so far.

Kilcoyne has agreed a new contract. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A product of Ardscoil Rís, the UL Bohs clubman made his Test debut in 2012 and remains an important part of Andy Farrell’s current Six Nations squad, having also made five appearances at last year’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, Munster have confirmed that hooker Kevin O’Byrne has penned a new two-year contract with the province.

The Highfield RFC man has been in excellent form this season and is now on 67 caps overall for Munster.

The two new contract announcements from Munster come on the heels of fresh deals for Andrew Conway, Billy Holland and Jeremy Loughman last month as head coach Johann van Graan continues to put his squad for the coming seasons in place.

Munster fans are also highly excited about the arrivals of Springbok World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman from Japanese club rugby this summer, while Saracens fullback Matt Gallagher is on his way to the province ahead of next season.

