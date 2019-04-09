Glasgow Warriors boss cools Wallabies speculation by signing new deal

GLASGOW WARRIORS HEAD coach Dave Rennie has signed a contract extension with the Guinness Pro14 title contenders that runs until June 2020.

Rennie signed a two-year deal to succeed Gregor Townsend prior to the 2017-18 season and was reportedly a leading contender to replace Australia head coach Michael Cheika.

However, Glasgow today confirmed that the New Zealander will be staying at Scotstoun for at least one more campaign.

Rennie told the club’s website: “I’ve really enjoyed my first two years in Glasgow. It’s a different challenge for me and there are really good people at the club, so it was an easy decision to stay.

“We didn’t quite get to where we wanted last season, but we’ve got a better side this season and I think the squad we’re building will be even better next season and I’m really keen to be a part of that.

“We’re going to have a lot of guys away at the Rugby World Cup and then our Scotland players will play in the Six Nations, so we won’t see a lot of those men, but we’ve got good depth and it’ll be a great opportunity for others during that period, so there is no reason why we can’t kick on.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and I really appreciate the support we are getting from Scottish Rugby, as we continue to build and develop our squad.”

Former Chiefs coach Rennie has steered Glasgow to the top of Conference A in the Pro14, three points clear of Munster.

The Warriors — who travel to face Leinster on Saturday — also reached the European Champions Cup quarter-finals but were comprehensively beaten by Saracens.

