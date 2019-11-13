This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 13 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Frankfurt captain won't play again in 2019 after barging coach

David Abraham has apologised ‘in all forms’ for the incident.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 10:44 PM
36 minutes ago 1,527 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4891036
Christian Streich lies prone on the touchline after being barged over.
Christian Streich lies prone on the touchline after being barged over.
Christian Streich lies prone on the touchline after being barged over.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT captain David Abraham will not play again in 2019 after being banned until 29 December and fined €25,000 on Wednesday for barging Freiburg coach Christian Streich during a Bundesliga match.

A sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) hit Abraham with the hefty fine and seven-week ban for “assaulting an opponent” after shoulder barging Streich on the sidelines of Sunday’s league game.

Eintracht Frankfurt immediately said they will appeal “in order to give David Abraham the opportunity” to explain his side of the story.

The 33-year-old Argentinian was shown a red card for hitting Streich, 54, with his shoulder after the ball had gone out of play at the end of a bad-tempered German league match. Hosts Freiburg won 1-0 thanks to Nils Petersen’s second-half goal, which left them fourth in the table.

Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo, who was already off the pitch having been substituted, was also shown a red card on the bench for grabbing Abraham by the throat in the ensuing melee.

Abraham has already apologised “in all forms” for the incident and according to top-selling daily newspaper Bild, had already been fined 35,000 euros by his club, which is to be donated to charity.

On Tuesday at a DFB function in Freiburg, Streich said he was “really annoyed” by the fuss around Abraham’s barge.

Emotions were running high in a highly-charged game and Streich insisted “David is not a bad person, he is a nice guy”.

Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter has already said Abraham will remain club captain.

“The incident itself cannot be excused, but we are not nailing him to the wall over it. There is no discussion, David Abraham remains our captain”, insisted the Austrian, whose side are ninth in Germany’s top flight.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie