This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

David Beckham confirmed as Salford City co-owner

The star joins former Manchester United team-mates Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Phil Neville.

By AFP Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 7:46 PM
15 hours ago 7,115 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4470897
David Beckham (file pic).
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth
David Beckham (file pic).
David Beckham (file pic).
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth

DAVID BECKHAM WILL be unveiled as co-owner of Salford City on Saturday after the Football Association approved his application to become a director of the non-league club.

Earlier this month, Beckham revealed he would join his former Manchester United team-mates Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Phil Neville in taking a 10% share in the National League club.

Former England captain Beckham, 43, will now be presented to the club’s supporters ahead of their FA Trophy third-round match against Maidstone United at Moor Lane.

Salford City tweeted: “We are delighted to announce that The FA have approved David Beckham to become a director at the club.

“Our new co-owner will be introduced to fans at Saturday’s game against Maidstone United.”

Confirmation of Beckham’s arrival means United’s famed ‘Class of 92′ are now majority shareholders of Salford with 60 per cent, but Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, who has a controlling stake in Valencia, remains the single largest shareholder.

Speaking last week, Beckham said: “It’s a proud moment for me to join Peter Lim and the ‘Class of 92′ lads as an owner of Salford City FC.

It’s a really special club and a special group of people.

“My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling.”

© – AFP, 2019

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    IRELAND
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    'We’re keen on playing with pace and moving England around as much as we possibly can'
    ENGLAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie