Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 29 March, 2020
'I was thrown off a horse onto a concrete path. I thought I was going to be paralysed'

David Brady is next up in the Laochra Gael hot seat.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 6:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,056 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5061315
David Brady speaking on Laochra Gael.
Image: TG4/Nemeton TV.
David Brady speaking on Laochra Gael.
David Brady speaking on Laochra Gael.
Image: TG4/Nemeton TV.

MAYO LEGEND DAVID Brady discusses the litany of terrible injuries he sustained during his football career, in his Laochra Gael episode.

Brady’s programme, which will be aired on TG4 next week, is another excellent installment in the 18th edition of the famous GAA series.

The Ballina native talks about various aspects of his sporting and personal life, including his work in the area of hematology and oncology and his experience of travelling to Australia.

He also speaks about the horrible injuries he suffered down through the years. In 1997, he broke his leg in “two or three places” after jumping up to catch a ball during a challenge match. An infection subsequently developed as a result.

“I knew it was bad, I heard the crunch and the break,” he recalls. “I had plate and a couple of screws inserted the next morning.”

More injury woes followed for Brady in 2006.

“I started off by getting thrown off a horse onto a concrete path,” the former Mayo midfielder begins, “and fracturing and chipping my shoulder.

I thought I was going to be paralysed, I’ll never forget the thud. I was told the horse was as quiet as a lamb [but] it was the wildest elephant that I got on.

“We played Galway in the National League and I got my jaw broken. And the next thing, we go on a training camp and I break my metatarsal [bone]. In the meantime, I’m taking epidurals for my back pain to keep going.

“I spent about a year-and-a-half on epidurals. I couldn’t stand or sleep but I could run, running was no problem. So the context of 2006 [was that] I was always kind of chasing it.”

David Brady’s Laochra Gael episode will be aired on TG4 next Thursday, 2 April at 9.30pm.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

