David Brady Meath club winning boss, Monaghan title wait ends and Kilcoo survive in Down

It was a huge day of county final action around the country.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Oct 2022, 8:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,186 Views 1 Comment
Ballybay players celebrate their win.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Ballybay players celebrate their win.
Ballybay players celebrate their win.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

Results

Cavan senior football final

  • Gowna 2-13 Killygarry 1-9

Clare senior football semi-final

  • Éire Óg Ennis 1-11 Corofin 0-3

Down senior football final

  • Kilcoo 1-13 St Peter’s Warrenpoint 0-15

Leitrim senior football final

  • St Mary’s Kiltoghert 0-11 Mohill 1-7

Louth senior football final replay

  • Ardee St Mary’s 1-18 Newtown Blues 1-15

Meath senior football final

  • Ratoath 0-12 Summerhill 0-11

Monaghan senior football final

  • Ballybay Pearses 1-11 Scotstown 1-8

Sligo senior football final

  • Tourlestrane 0-15 St Mary’s 0-13

Tyrone senior football semi-finals

  • Errigal Ciarán 0-11 Dromore 0-10
  • Carrickmore 0-11 Clonoe 0-8

Waterford senior football quarter-finals

  • Gaultier 0-13 Clashmore-Kinsalebeg 0=8
  • Ballinacourty 0-8 Kilrossanty 0-4

Wexford senior football final

  • Castletown 0-13 Shelmaliers 0-9

*****

A HUGE DAY of county football final action around the country concluded with several major storylines – Mayo’s David Brady managed Ratoath to Meath senior football title glory, Ballybay ended their 10-year waith for glory in the Monaghan senior football championship and All-Ireland kingpins Kilcoo survived after extra-time in the Down final.

In Meath there was late drama in Navan as both managers, David Brady (Ratoath) and Conor Gillespie  (Summerhill) were both sent-off in injury-time following a sideline clash.  Victory landed Ratoath their third  title in four seasons, 0-12 to 0-11 victors with Daithi McGowan (0-4) and Eamonn Wallace (0-3) leading the way in the scoring stakes.

In Monaghan it was a momentous day for Ballybay Pearse Brothers as they won their first championship since 2012. Scotstown have dominated the club scene in the county of late but their three-in-a-row ambitions ended as they lost out 1-11 to 1-8 in Clones. Man-of-the-match Dessie Ward scored 1-3 for the winners, while Christopher McGuinness kicked 0-4.

Down champions Kilcoo won their 11th title since 2009 but only after an extra-time win over Warrenpoint by 1-13 to 0-15. Ryan Johnston scored 1-1 for the All-Ireland champions, while Paul Devlin hit 0-4 and Miceal Rooney scored 0-3.

Elsewhere today Gowna ended a 20-year wait for Cavan senior football glory,  while champions Éire Óg Ennis are back in the Clare decider.

Tourlestrane clinched seven-in-a-row in Sligo after their extra-time success, while St Mary’s Kiltoghert were crowned Leitrim champions and Ardee St Mary’s won the Louth final replay.

In Tyrone the senior semi-final ties today were won by Errigal Ciarán and Carrickmore.

- Updated 21.00

