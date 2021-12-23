2019 and 2020 Meath champions appoint David Brady as manager

DAVID BRADY HAS been appointed as manager of the Ratoath senior footballers for 2022.

The former Mayo star was confirmed as the new boss of the 2019 and 2020 Meath SFC champions last night.

He’s the south-east Meath club’s third manager in four eventful years.

Brady enjoyed a brief stint managing his native Ballina Stephenites in 2012. As a player, he was defeated in three All-Ireland finals with Mayo and won an All-Ireland club crown with Ballina in 2005.

He replaces outgoing manager Brian Farrell, the ex-Meath forward that helped the club retain the Keegan Cup in 2020 before their defeat to eventual winners Wolfe Tones in this year’s semi-final.

In 2019, former Dublin goalkeeper Davy Byrne delivered the club’s first ever senior county title before leaving as manager in acrimonious circumstances that winter.

Ratoath is the home club of Wallace brothers, Eamonn and Joey, plus fellow county players Conor McGill and Bryan McMahon.

